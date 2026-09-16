Swarajists and communal representation

AT last Pandit Motilal Nehru has had something definite to say on the subject of communal representation. In a recent speech at Delhi supporting the candidature of Mr Asaf Ali for the Legislative Assembly, he said that “communal representation had been their nightmare in India for many a year,” and added that “at the Lucknow Congress, all had agreed that communal representation was vicious and no nation could attain self-government under its sway, but that they had accepted it temporarily for their Muslim brethren to progress educationally and politically, as they did not trust the Hindu majority.” This is as near an approach to the truth as any leading Swarajist has so far made on this subject. It is not, of course, wholly true. It is not every Congressman who at Lucknow saw as clearly as all of us see today that with communal representation no nation could attain self-government. So far, indeed, was this perception from being common that the Lucknow Congress accepted communal representation, in spite of its admitted viciousness, simply because it thought that there was no other way of attaining self-government. The plain fact is that most Congressmen at the time thought it enough for the purpose of winning self-government to present an outward semblance of unity to the British Government, and did not pause to consider whether in presenting this semblance of unity they were not striking at the very root of that real unity, by which alone the right of self-government could be wrested from a nation which was political and realistic to the backbone.
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