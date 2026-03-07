Swarajists and Independents

THERE is reason to believe that tomorrow’s demonstration of protest against the government’s response or absence of response to the national demand will be as impressive an affair as it can possibly be in the circumstances. Some idea of what it will be like may be formed from the fact that in the general discussion on the budget that took place in the Assembly on Thursday, not a single Swarajist or Independent member participated, and the discussion itself, which was originally to have extended over two days, was consequently finished in one day. Of course, it is not known yet whether the Independents will join with the Swarajists in making the demonstration, that is to say, in walking out of the Council Chamber after making a statement of the reasons by which they are actuated; but if the spirit that prevailed on Thursday and led to the non-participation of the Independents in the discussion on the budget will continue to prevail till Monday, there is every reason to hope that they will. If they do walk out, it will not doubt be only to come back on the very next day, and not like the Swarajists to continue their policy of abstention for the rest of the life of the present Assembly, except for certain specified purposes. No one expects the Independents, who are not a party to the Congress resolution, and between whom and the Swarajists there is a substantial difference of opinion as to the work to be done in the country as distinguished from the Councils, to go the whole way with the Swarajists in this matter. But the initial act of cooperation, whether in the matter of walking out or in the throwing out of the Finance Bill, is demanded not merely by patriotism and self-respect, for the national demand is as much as much theirs as the Swarajists’, but by ordinary prudence.

