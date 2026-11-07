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Home / This day that year / Sympathies divided

Sympathies divided

Lahore, Sunday, November 7, 1926

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Updated At : 03:15 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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THE question is very frequently put to us: why do we not support individual candidates as so many other newspapers do? The answer is very simple. Because unlike so many other newspapers, we are not a party organ. We have our preference undoubtedly, and every reader of every single issue of this journal knows how much more there is in common between us and some of the existing parties than between us and others. But with us this community of views and sentiments is not carried to the point of exclusiveness. Even in the last election when the Swarajists were the only progressive party in the field and when we were described in at least one friendly quarter as the brain of the Swaraj party, our admitted preference for that party did not prevent us from wishing full success to some of the recognised non-Swarajist leaders. This year, our sympathies are frankly divided between the Swarajists and the Congress Independents, but this does not prevent us from wishing the fullest measure of success to some of the Liberal or Independent candidates who do not belong to either of these parties. The reason is perfectly clear. We do not believe that the time is ripe for parties in India. The time will not be ripe until the present struggle has definitely ended in the establishment of full self-government. Pending that stage, the parties must continue in a more or less amorphous condition. A party may impose the most rigid discipline on its members, but it cannot prevent them from leaving it and joining other parties or forming new ones.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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