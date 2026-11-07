Sympathies divided

THE question is very frequently put to us: why do we not support individual candidates as so many other newspapers do? The answer is very simple. Because unlike so many other newspapers, we are not a party organ. We have our preference undoubtedly, and every reader of every single issue of this journal knows how much more there is in common between us and some of the existing parties than between us and others. But with us this community of views and sentiments is not carried to the point of exclusiveness. Even in the last election when the Swarajists were the only progressive party in the field and when we were described in at least one friendly quarter as the brain of the Swaraj party, our admitted preference for that party did not prevent us from wishing full success to some of the recognised non-Swarajist leaders. This year, our sympathies are frankly divided between the Swarajists and the Congress Independents, but this does not prevent us from wishing the fullest measure of success to some of the Liberal or Independent candidates who do not belong to either of these parties. The reason is perfectly clear. We do not believe that the time is ripe for parties in India. The time will not be ripe until the present struggle has definitely ended in the establishment of full self-government. Pending that stage, the parties must continue in a more or less amorphous condition. A party may impose the most rigid discipline on its members, but it cannot prevent them from leaving it and joining other parties or forming new ones.