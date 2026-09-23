THE results of the Canadian elections are of significance in more ways than one. That they are a personal triumph for William Mackenzie King as well as a triumph for his Liberal Party is, of course, perfectly obvious. In the last Parliament, they were not in absolute majority; moreover, they were not even the largest group. In the new Parliament, they will not only be the largest group, but also have a majority of 28 over the Conservatives. With the Liberal Progressives, who number 18 and are pledged to support them, they will have a clear majority over all other groups put together, even if we leave out of account the fact that another group of members, known as Alberta Farmers, may be depended upon in all ordinary cases to support the Liberals rather than their opponents. The position of the Liberals in the new Parliament, therefore, is not only much stronger than in the last one, but is fairly safe, and there is every reason to believe that the new Liberal Government, with King as Premier, will run its course uninterruptedly for the full term of the new Parliament. But the personal or party aspect of the victory is not its most important aspect. However the fact may have been disguised during the later stages of the election. King went to the country, among other things, over a constitutional issue of no small importance, and his victory means the settling of that issue so far as it was in the power of the Canadian voter to settle it.

Advertisement