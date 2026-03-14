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Home / This day that year / The censure motion

The censure motion

The Tribune, Sunday, March 14, 1926

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Updated At : 03:09 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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AT the time of writing, we do not know whether Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s motion for the omission of the grant for the Executive Council was or was not carried by the Assembly on Friday. But whatever may have been the fate of that motion, there is absolutely no doubt that its real object was completely served. It was not the omission of the grant for which Jinnah cared. He knew very well that even if the Assembly carried his motion by an overwhelming majority, as it would, indeed, have done if the Swarajists had been in their places, the omitted grant would at once be restored by the fiat of the Executive. All that he did want was to once again put on solemn record the conviction of the country that the time for the institution of an enquiry into reforms with a view to the immediate installation of a responsible government was long overdue and that the government’s obstinate refusal of the national demand in this regard was worthy of the severest condemnation. In this his success was unqualified. That the Swarajists more than shared this conviction of the leader of the Independent party went absolutely without saying; the very empty benches that stared the government members in the House in the face bore eloquent and unmistakable testimony to that fact. And of those Indian members who were left in the House, everybody who was anybody was with Jinnah in this matter. Of course, there were some like Sir Sivaswami Iyer who, while sympathising with him as regards his object, expressed their inability to vote with him, on the extraordinary ground that the motion would either deprive the Executive Councillors of their much-needed travelling allowance or compel the Governor-General to certify the disallowed grant.

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