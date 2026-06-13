The Coming Elections

NOW that the elections are drawing near and both individual candidates and public bodies are busy preparing for them, it is as well to clarify our ideas both s to the problems which the new Councils will have to tackle and as to the best manner of tackling them. To begin with, it must be remembered that the Councils that will be brought into existence by the coming election will have much more to do with the revision of the Constitution that either of their predecessors. Whether the Statutory Commission will or not be appointed as earlier date than in 1929 is more than we know, but in either case it is bound to attach special importance to work of the Councils that stand nearest to it in point of time. It is by that work more than by the work of either the first or the second Councils that the world will judge of the strength or otherwise of the Indian demand for full responsible government. From this point of view, the new Councils will have it in their power in a very large measure to make or mar our future. They will certainly be able either to materially strengthen or to materially weaken the impression which the first two Councils have made. This aspect of the matter must be carefully borne in mind by the constituencies in choosing their representatives. The second outstanding problem is connected with the vitally important question of communal representation. To all thinking men it is perfectly clear that when the Constitution comes up for revision the system of communal representation that has been in vogue in the country during the last six years will require careful re-examination.

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