The communal situation

WHILE the absence of any serious communal riot in connection with the Id celebrations on Tuesday and Wednesday is a matter of sincere congratulations both to the authorities and those leaders of the two communities who any active step to prevent a disturbance of the public peace, it is now obvious that the occasion did not pass off without some minor incidents of an unfortunate character. In Delhi, a sensation was caused by the alleged attempt on the part of the some Mussalmans to lead a cow by a disputed and, in fact, prohibited route, and would, in all probability, have led to a collision between hostile mobs, if it had not been for the prompt action taken by the authorities in explaining the true position to both parties and seeing that the scheduled route was adhered to. In Calcutta, there was excitement among both communities, among Hindus because Mahomedans had slaughtered a cow in a prohibited mosque situated in front of a temple, among Mahomedans because there had been stray assaults upon their co-religionists. In Behar, there was a minor riot in Darbhanga district, while in the United Provinces there was a more serious clash between the two communities at Jhusi village, a few miles from Allahabad. In this last case, it appears that when cows were being led to the place of sacrifice, Hindus, who apprehended, rightly or wrongly, that the sacrifice would be performed near a temple, attempted to rescue them. This led to a fight between the two communities, in which one Mussalman is said to have been killed and ten others injured.

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