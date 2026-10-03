The elections

IT is with a sense of great relief that the country learns from a telegram from Mussoorie that Pandit Motilal Nehru’s condition does not necessitate any serious anxiety. But the same telegram makes it clear that Nehru is still suffering from malaria, that he has been advised complete rest in the hills for a fortnight and that he will not be able to attend to any business for one week. No one can grudge him complete rest for a week or even a fortnight, and if that rest is essential for his health, it is good both for himself and for the cause he represents that he should have it. But the fact cannot be overlooked that he is the one leader of outstanding ability and influence who can carry on the electioneering fight in Upper India on behalf of the Swaraj Party. There are lesser men, but they will obviously be no match for the combined strength of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Lala Lajpat Rai. There are some men of striking ability in the party both in Madras and Bengal, though none as able as Nehru, but they labour under the great disadvantage of not knowing the vernaculars of Punjab and the United Provinces and will not be able to address audiences in these provinces in their own language, which is essential for electioneering success, especially in rural areas. This, as we have said already, is a matter for sincere regret not merely from the point of view of the Swaraj Party, but from the point of view of that political education of the electorate to which we attach the greatest possible importance.

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