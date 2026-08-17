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Home / This day that year / The Hyderabad mystery

The Hyderabad mystery

Lahore, Tuesday, August 17, 1926

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Updated At : 03:04 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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WHAT is the precise position in regard to Hyderabad? Are the telegrams recently published by the Indian Daily Mail from its Hyderabad correspondent substantially correct, or are they not? The Government of His Exalted Highness has, we know, sought to summarily dispose of the statements made by the correspondent as “absolutely without foundation.” But this summary treatment of the subject has carried no conviction either to the Indian or to the Anglo-Indian Press. The Pioneer, which in these matters writes with an authority which no other journal, whether Anglo-Indian or Indian, possesses, has frankly refused to accept the Nizam’s version. It does not, indeed, consider the Indian Daily Mail version to be entirely accurate, and it condemns the premature disclosure. But it is perfectly clear to anyone who can read between the lines that as between the two versions the Allahabad journal would much rather accept the version of the Indian Daily Mail. Other Anglo-Indian newspapers follow more or less the same line. The Indian Press is naturally divided in its appreciation of the probabilities of the case. But the general belief is that, as stated in the Indian Daily Mail telegrams, the issue has been raised, and that the Hyderabad communique does not state the whole or even the greater part of the truth when it says that the British Government has only given “friendly advice”. There is silence only in one quarter. Simla has so far not said a word, if we leave aside the inspired paragraphs in the Pioneer and the telegrams and letters published by so many journals from their Simla correspondents.

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