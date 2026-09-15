DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / The independent Congress Party

The independent Congress Party

Lahore, Wednesday, September 15, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:01 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

THE agreement that has just been reached between Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Lala Lajpat Rai on the one hand and the Responsive Cooperationists on the other is virtually a revival of the Sabarmati agreement, with one essential difference. The principal party to that agreement, the Swarajists, are no party to the present agreement. The circumstances under which the negotiations between Pandit Motilal Nehru and Pandit Malaviya have broken down were briefly referred to in a letter addressed by the former to the latter and published in our last issue. It is not necessary to read between the lines of that letter to know why the negotiations failed. They failed because, in Pandit Nehru’s words, he “did not agree to the proposals suggested by Pandit Malaviya at Simla.” The gentlemen whom he consulted were also of the same opinion. Whether this agreement between him and his followers and lieutenants was the result of their exercising their judgment independently, as Pandit Nehru stated in his letter, or of their anxiety to anticipate the wishes of their leader, it is unnecessary to enquire. Whichever may be the case, the responsibility for the failure of the negotiations must clearly be divided between the leader of the Swaraj Party and his followers. This is as regrettable from their own point of view as from any other, because in permitting the negotiations to break down, Pandit Nehru lost his only chance of winning the ensuing elections. Alone, his party may yet get a majority in some of the Provincial Councils, in the sense of being the largest single group, though except in one or two cases this is more than doubtful.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts