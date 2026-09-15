The independent Congress Party

THE agreement that has just been reached between Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Lala Lajpat Rai on the one hand and the Responsive Cooperationists on the other is virtually a revival of the Sabarmati agreement, with one essential difference. The principal party to that agreement, the Swarajists, are no party to the present agreement. The circumstances under which the negotiations between Pandit Motilal Nehru and Pandit Malaviya have broken down were briefly referred to in a letter addressed by the former to the latter and published in our last issue. It is not necessary to read between the lines of that letter to know why the negotiations failed. They failed because, in Pandit Nehru’s words, he “did not agree to the proposals suggested by Pandit Malaviya at Simla.” The gentlemen whom he consulted were also of the same opinion. Whether this agreement between him and his followers and lieutenants was the result of their exercising their judgment independently, as Pandit Nehru stated in his letter, or of their anxiety to anticipate the wishes of their leader, it is unnecessary to enquire. Whichever may be the case, the responsibility for the failure of the negotiations must clearly be divided between the leader of the Swaraj Party and his followers. This is as regrettable from their own point of view as from any other, because in permitting the negotiations to break down, Pandit Nehru lost his only chance of winning the ensuing elections. Alone, his party may yet get a majority in some of the Provincial Councils, in the sense of being the largest single group, though except in one or two cases this is more than doubtful.

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