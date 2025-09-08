DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / This day that year / The joint demand

The joint demand

Lahore, Tuesday, September 8, 1925
article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:57 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

ON another page will be found the text of the joint amendment to Sir Alexander Muddiman’s resolution, which was to be moved in the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the Swarajists and Independents. It will be seen that the amendment is as carefully drawn up as it is comprehensive, and does full justice to all aspects of the question with which it deals. Indeed, there is no conceivable reason why it should not be supported by the whole body of Indian non-official members, including also the Liberals, for there is nothing in it to which any true Liberal can or will object. But for certain minor changes, mostly in phraseology, it is substantially identical with the demand which has been repeatedly put forward on both the Liberal platform and the platform of the ‘Besantite’ Home Rulers: and for our own part, we feel no hesitation in saying that if Dr Annie Besant, Srinivasa Sastri and Dr Tej Bahadur Sapru had been members of the House, they would have lent their whole-hearted support to the amendment. From this point of view, it is a pity that the terms of amendment could not be published earlier, for such publication would have enabled Liberal opinion outside the House to be expressed with sufficient clearness and force before Liberal opinion within the House was called upon to participate in the discussion and voting on the amendment. However, we are not without hope that Sir Sivaswami Iyer, who along with MA Jinnah is a signatory to the minority report of the Muddiman Committee, and the little band of Liberals that follows his lead will do everything in their power to make non-official Indians vote unanimously on the vital matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts