THE Malaviya episode is now definitely ended. As will be seen from a telegram published elsewhere in this issue, the Bengal Government has withdrawn the case under Section 188, Indian Penal Code, against Pandit Malaviya and Dr Moonje. This rectification of an undoubtedly grave blunder is so clearly due to the intervention of Lord Irwin that we cannot, even as a matter of ordinary courtesy and formality, congratulate the Bengal Government on its belated wisdom. Left to itself, that government would undoubtedly have persisted in its original blunder, as it did persist when summons were issued against Pandit Malaviya and Dr Moonje for disobeying the order under Section 144, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in spite of the fact that their visit had produced no evil consequence. It is, indeed, by no means improbable that it would have done even worse than it did, and would have got the Pandit arrested at the Howrah station in utter and characteristically bureaucratic disregard of the inevitable consequences of such action. That this was the original intention of the Bengal Government cannot admit of any reasonable doubt. On no other basis could one understand, far less justify, an order under Section 144, CrPC, against a man of the standing in public life of Pandit Malaviya. The Standing Counsel, who appeared before the Chief Presidency Magistrate, Calcutta, with the request for the withdrawal of the case, did, indeed, make an attempt to explain both the first order and the present action, but the explanation only made the case of the Bengal Government worse.

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