The new Press Bill

THE Government of India has one infallible remedy for all evils of a political or semi-political nature: curtailment of the liberty of the Press. Whenever anything goes amiss, and the police and the Executive, either on account of their incompetence or for some other reason, fail to cope with political or semi-political crime, this is invariably the remedy that suggests itself to the government. This was the origin of the Newspapers Incitement to Offences Act, and of the Press Act. It is also the origin of the new Bill introduced by the Home Member at Friday’s meeting of the Assembly “to amend the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) so as to bring all documents which offend against Section 153-A of the IPC within the scope of the power of forfeiture conferred on the government in respect of seditious documents by Section 99A of the CrPC.” Those who know the use which the government in India has made of its past powers in respect of the Press have no reason to be surprised at the strong opposition which the new Bill has evoked in the country. Even the Statesman of Calcutta, which habitually supports the government in such cases, has felt constrained to condemn the new Bill almost in unreserved terms. “The Bill,” it writes, “wears the aspect of panic legislation, and panic legislation is almost invariably bad.” Regarding the new power which the government proposes to take, it writes: “Theoretically, it is right that they should be able to do so (seize inflammatory literature), and if the law were always exercised with discretion and discrimination, there would be little objection to the new Bill.”
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