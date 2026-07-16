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Home / This day that year / The next stage

The next stage

Lahore, Friday, July 16, 1926

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Updated At : 04:12 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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IN a significant article under the headline “Hindu and Muslim”, the London Times attempts a forecast of the next stage in the evolution of the Indian Constitution. Prophecy, however dangerous, has a strange fascination for certain minds, especially when it is but another name for the wish that is father to the thought; and where the question is one of the desirability or otherwise of extending the sphere of political liberty, even a tyro knows which way the wish of the Times would lie. There is, therefore, nothing to surprise one in the following observations with which the journal concludes its article: “The Hindus demand an extension of self-government based upon majority rule. The Moslems (and the Sikhs), speaking generally, oppose extension except on condition that their special and communal representation in the Councils and in the Assembly is maintained. These demands and the quarrels to which they have given rise do not justify the inference that no change should be made in the present Constitution of India. To argue that the status quo must be maintained until the inhabitants of a number of large Indian cities have attained moral and political perfection is illogical and unjust. But the strength of “communal” feeling does most certainly justify the demand that the next instalment of Reforms should continue to safeguard the rights of the very important religious and political minorities of the Indian Empire. A time may come when the political education of India will be sufficiently advanced for these safeguards to be dispensed with, but that time is not yet.”

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The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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