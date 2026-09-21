The Swaraj Party and ourselves

IN a letter which we publish elsewhere in this issue, Duni Chand of Ambala wishes us “not to be influenced by the unhealthy atmosphere that is being created against the Swaraj Party by those who have not the courage to go as far as the party can go, and are anxious to defeat it at the next elections by all means, fair or foul.” Duni Chand scarcely needs our assurance that we are not in the least likely to be influenced by any such atmosphere, or to countenance any efforts that may be made to bring about the defeat of the Swaraj Party by questionable means. We do not believe in everything being fair in election contests, any more than we believe in everything being fair in love and in war; and if any attempt is made in any quarter to “misrepresent or exploit unwary and easily led voters” with a view to securing the defeat of the party at all costs, it will encounter the same strong opposition at our hands in future that similar attempts have met with in the past. In that sense and to that extent, our anchor holds, and will ever hold. But this is the limit. The party cannot possibly have that firm and virtually undivided support at our hands that it has had in the past. There are two main reasons for this. One is that it is no longer the only progressive party in the country, pledged to the essential principles of the Congress, that it was before the birth of the Responsivists and the Congress Independents. The other is that the last three years’ experience has disclosed faults and shortcomings in the ideas and methods of the party, to which it is impossible to shut one’s eyes.

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