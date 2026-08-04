AT last a really serious effort is to be made to stem the tide of communalism in this country. The movement, which has just been initiated by Pandit Motilal Nehru and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, is clearly of the greatest importance and the men who have initiated it are exactly that type of men in whose hands and under whose guidance such a movement could reasonably be expected to be successful. Not only are they men of both influence and authority, with a record of service to the country of which they have every reason to be proud, but in the midst of the prevailing madness they have consistently kept their heads cool. And it must be frankly admitted that they have gone the right way to work in selecting their associates. It would be difficult to find men or women occupying a prominent position in the public life of the country, who are less under the influence of the demon of communalism than the right Hon. Srinivas Sastri, Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru, Hakim Ajmal Khan, Sarojini Naidu, Sir PC Roy, Dr Ansari and Dr S Mahmud; and it is absolutely certain that in any movement for ridding the country of the grave menace that confronts it today and threatens to paralyse all its public activities and ruin all its present and future hopes, they are among the persons to whom one must look, in the first instance, for sympathy, support and active cooperation. One unfortunate omission (Mahatma Gandhi) will occur to everyone. The greatest of all our present-day leaders, greatest in intellectual resourcefulness and in moral authority, has not so far chosen to associate himself with the movement.

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