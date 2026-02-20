THE passing of the Trade Union Bill in the Legislative Assembly marks a definite stage in the advancement of labour in India. The discussion on various provisions of the Bill showed the keen interest taken by representatives of the people in the Assembly in promoting the welfare of the masses. It was the official class and the representatives of the capitalist class who resisted some of the provisions calculated to give further advantages to labour. It used to be the fashion at one time — and the fashion has scarcely gone out of vogue yet — for critics of democratic institutions in India to blame the educated classes in this country for their alleged indifference to the well-being of the masses. It was and is still said that if power were given to the intelligentsia, the interests of the masses would be neglected. This unfounded charge has been finally disproved by the attitude of many of the popular representatives in the Assembly in respect of the Trade Union Bill. Mr Wilson, the representative of European Commerce, pointed out that “at no previous period had labour and social conditions received the attention they had since the introduction of the Reforms Act.” Sir BN Mitra frankly admitted that the Bill owed its origin to a resolution passed by the House in March 1921, which means that the Government took over four years to consider the measure. The Bill does not secure to labour all the advantages that the British Act gives to British labour, but in the present disorganised condition of labour in India, it was considered best to withhold certain privileges until labour had organised itself on sound lines.

Advertisement