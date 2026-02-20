DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / This day that year / The Trade Union Bill

The Trade Union Bill

The Tribune, Saturday, February 20, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:46 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE passing of the Trade Union Bill in the Legislative Assembly marks a definite stage in the advancement of labour in India. The discussion on various provisions of the Bill showed the keen interest taken by representatives of the people in the Assembly in promoting the welfare of the masses. It was the official class and the representatives of the capitalist class who resisted some of the provisions calculated to give further advantages to labour. It used to be the fashion at one time — and the fashion has scarcely gone out of vogue yet — for critics of democratic institutions in India to blame the educated classes in this country for their alleged indifference to the well-being of the masses. It was and is still said that if power were given to the intelligentsia, the interests of the masses would be neglected. This unfounded charge has been finally disproved by the attitude of many of the popular representatives in the Assembly in respect of the Trade Union Bill. Mr Wilson, the representative of European Commerce, pointed out that “at no previous period had labour and social conditions received the attention they had since the introduction of the Reforms Act.” Sir BN Mitra frankly admitted that the Bill owed its origin to a resolution passed by the House in March 1921, which means that the Government took over four years to consider the measure. The Bill does not secure to labour all the advantages that the British Act gives to British labour, but in the present disorganised condition of labour in India, it was considered best to withhold certain privileges until labour had organised itself on sound lines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts