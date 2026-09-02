The unemployment problem

THE Government of India recently issued a circular to local governments on the subject of unemployment. This question was debated in the Legislative Assembly, and the government was asked to take steps to address unemployment, which was becoming a complex and difficult problem in almost all provinces of India. The Government of India, for reasons not very clear to the public, declined to appoint a Committee of Enquiry but has called the attention of local governments to take such steps as are suitable to local conditions. The government, however, admits that the problem is of increasing urgency and importance and has to be tackled. It thinks that it’s the function of the local governments and the people themselves. This attitude of the Central government is, indeed, surprising. If the government had appointed a Committee of Enquiry and ascertained the real causes of unemployment, it would have furnished facts to show in what direction remedies could be found. But the government has preferred to put responsibility on others. We are told, however, that the underlying factors that should be considered in solving the problem are, “the educational system of the country, the industrial development, the changes that are being slowly wrought in the social structure — and the psychological factors inherent in the habits and customs of the people.” But is not the Government of India responsible for the educational system, the industrial conditions and, to some extent, even the social habits, customs, etc. of the people?

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