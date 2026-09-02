DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / The unemployment problem

The unemployment problem

Lahore, Thursday, September 2, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 02:22 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

THE Government of India recently issued a circular to local governments on the subject of unemployment. This question was debated in the Legislative Assembly, and the government was asked to take steps to address unemployment, which was becoming a complex and difficult problem in almost all provinces of India. The Government of India, for reasons not very clear to the public, declined to appoint a Committee of Enquiry but has called the attention of local governments to take such steps as are suitable to local conditions. The government, however, admits that the problem is of increasing urgency and importance and has to be tackled. It thinks that it’s the function of the local governments and the people themselves. This attitude of the Central government is, indeed, surprising. If the government had appointed a Committee of Enquiry and ascertained the real causes of unemployment, it would have furnished facts to show in what direction remedies could be found. But the government has preferred to put responsibility on others. We are told, however, that the underlying factors that should be considered in solving the problem are, “the educational system of the country, the industrial development, the changes that are being slowly wrought in the social structure — and the psychological factors inherent in the habits and customs of the people.” But is not the Government of India responsible for the educational system, the industrial conditions and, to some extent, even the social habits, customs, etc. of the people?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts