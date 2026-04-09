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Home / This day that year / The Viceroy and the Bombay Chamber

The Viceroy and the Bombay Chamber

The Tribune, Friday, April 9, 1926

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Updated At : 04:38 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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ON Saturday, a deputation of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce waited upon Lord Irwin and presented him an address of welcome, in the course of which the Chamber referred to some of the problems that were of great interest to the mercantile community. In the first place, they said they welcomed the appointment of the Royal Commission on Agriculture in India as they fully realised the importance of effecting improvements beneficial to the rural population as well as the country in general. They had passed a resolution supporting the proposed enquiry and they felt sure that the valuable work which Lord Irwin had done in England and the experience gained there would help him solve this and other problems in India. Among other matters to which the Chamber referred were the present position of the cotton industry, the effects of the unfair competition from Japan, the anomalous allocation of provincial contributions to the Central Exchequer made by Lord Meston, the proposed extension of probate duties, the injustice of income tax being a wholly central source of revenue, etc. In replying to the address, Lord Irwin said that he took very deep interest in agriculture and fully realised the importance of the industry in India, where it formed the occupation of the majority of the population. But he also said there was no royal road or short cut to agricultural improvement. “Nature moves at her own pace,” he said, “and to deal even with a single crop demands years of patient labour and the necessary process of research, experiment, demonstration and seed distribution cannot be hurried.”

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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