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Home / This day that year / The Viceroy and the Punjab Council

The Viceroy and the Punjab Council

Lahore, Thursday, October 21, 1926

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Updated At : 03:32 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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IN our leading article on the Viceroy’s visit to Punjab, we said that the worst thing which those who might come into close touch with him could do, the worst from the point of view of the public as well as his own, was to produce on his mind the impression that all was well with this province. Our apprehension has literally come true, for this is exactly the impression which they have produced on His Excellency’s mind in regard to the most vital of all matters, the working of the Reforms in this province. The reference made by him to this matter in his Durbar speech shows that if it was the intention of his informants to thoroughly mislead him, their success has been complete. There is no province, on the contrary, where the working of the Reforms, if they are at all to be a preparation for real, democratic self-government, has been a more miserable or a more complete failure than in Punjab; and yet this is the province which Lord Irwin, speaking with all the weight of his authority as the Viceroy and Governor-General of India, seemed to hold up to the rest of the country as a model and an exemplar in respect of the manner in which the Reforms ought to be worked. Lest anyone should think that we are drawing upon our imagination, for the thing is almost incredible, it would perhaps be as well to quote from the speech. “I am glad to think,” he said, “that Punjab has proved that if handled in the spirit of constructive effort and goodwill, this form of government can be at once the instrument of valuable training in the business of administration and the means of securing improvement in those matters on which the lives of the great mass of the people principally depend.”

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