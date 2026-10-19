The Viceroy in Lahore

HIS Excellency the Viceroy arrived in Lahore on Monday morning and received a warm welcome. As far as one can see from the round of functions organised in his honour as well as from a tour round the city, no effort has been spared to make his stay agreeable. It has also been arranged to bring him in touch with various public bodies and institutions as well as important non-official citizens. Besides official and semi-official functions such as the Durbar in the Fort, the Reception in the Montgomery Hall and the presentation of addresses by the municipality and other bodies, a party has been organised by a number of leading non-official gentlemen in the Shalimar Gardens and a dinner by the President and members of the Legislative Council. All this is more or less usual on the occasion of a Viceregal visit, and will doubtless give His Excellency some idea of the hospitality of both the government and the more well-to-do classes, and also enable him to form some impression of the life of the latter. This, however, is not and ought not to be the principal object of a Viceroy’s first visit to the capital of a province. The Viceroy of India is not the ceremonial but the actual head of the government, and as such has it in his power in a very large measure to contribute to the happiness, contentment and prosperity of its people; and this he can do only by acquiring a true insight into the lives of the people and the problems affecting their well-being and their destinies. When the Viceroy, therefore, goes to the capital of a province or, for that matter, to any important city or rural area, it is the principal business of those in charge of the arrangements for his visit to enable him to acquire this insight.

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