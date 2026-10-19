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Home / This day that year / The Viceroy in Lahore

The Viceroy in Lahore

Lahore, Tuesday, October 19, 1926

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Updated At : 03:44 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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HIS Excellency the Viceroy arrived in Lahore on Monday morning and received a warm welcome. As far as one can see from the round of functions organised in his honour as well as from a tour round the city, no effort has been spared to make his stay agreeable. It has also been arranged to bring him in touch with various public bodies and institutions as well as important non-official citizens. Besides official and semi-official functions such as the Durbar in the Fort, the Reception in the Montgomery Hall and the presentation of addresses by the municipality and other bodies, a party has been organised by a number of leading non-official gentlemen in the Shalimar Gardens and a dinner by the President and members of the Legislative Council. All this is more or less usual on the occasion of a Viceregal visit, and will doubtless give His Excellency some idea of the hospitality of both the government and the more well-to-do classes, and also enable him to form some impression of the life of the latter. This, however, is not and ought not to be the principal object of a Viceroy’s first visit to the capital of a province. The Viceroy of India is not the ceremonial but the actual head of the government, and as such has it in his power in a very large measure to contribute to the happiness, contentment and prosperity of its people; and this he can do only by acquiring a true insight into the lives of the people and the problems affecting their well-being and their destinies. When the Viceroy, therefore, goes to the capital of a province or, for that matter, to any important city or rural area, it is the principal business of those in charge of the arrangements for his visit to enable him to acquire this insight.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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