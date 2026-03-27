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Home / This day that year / The Viceroy’s speech

The Viceroy’s speech

The Tribune, Saturday, March 27, 1926

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Updated At : 04:23 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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ONLY those whose whole scheme of public life is one long series of expectations from the government which no amount of disappointment can repress can pretend to be disappointed at the speech made by His Excellency the Viceroy before the joint meeting of the two Houses of the Central Legislature on Thursday. For our part, and in this matter we can claim to speak for the overwhelming majority of politically minded Indians, we expected no announcement to be made by His Excellency on this occasion and we are not surprised that no announcement was made. After all, the speech could only have contained one announcement, about the appointment of a Royal Commission. This was the announcement which Sir Mahomed Shafi and others of his way of thinking had definitely asked the country to expect before His Excellency left these shores. But the expectation had no solid basis. To do good by stealth is not among the amiable weaknesses of British statesmanship; and it is perfectly certain that if either Lord Reading or the British Government had wanted to announce the appointment of the Royal Commission before his Excellency’s departure from this country, they would not have waited till almost the last week of his viceroyalty to make the announcement. Nor would they have missed the splendid opportunity of preventing the Swarajist walkout by a noble gesture of conciliation instead of giving to their announcement the appearance of being wrung out of them by an apparent act of defiance.

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