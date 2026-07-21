DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / The Viceroy’s speech

The Viceroy’s speech

Lahore, Wednesday, July 21, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 02:41 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE speech which the Viceroy made at the Chelmsford Club on Saturday night was almost entirely devoted to the expression of His Excellency’s views on a subject which he rightly described as “clearly the dominant issue in Indian life today,” and of which he rightly said that “it is exercising the minds of all thoughtful men and patriots in India.” That the observations made by His Excellency on the Hindu-Muslim problem were inspired by a true sincerity of purpose, neither his immediate nor his ultimate audience is likely to deny; and if nevertheless His Excellency was not able to say anything which could be justly described as bringing that problem appreciably nearer to solution, it was due not to any lack of earnestness in him, but partly to the inherent difficulty of the subject, and partly to the difficulty of his own position as the supreme head of an irresponsible and bureaucratic government. Of the first not much need be said. The passions and prejudices of 70 million human beings on one side and of 216 million on the other are much more easily excited than laid at rest, and it is not Lord Irwin’s fault that he has come out to India at a time when the process of excitement has reached almost its culminating point. As regards the second, His Excellency rightly said that “the actual conditions place insurmountable limitations on the sphere of the government’s activity,” but he does not appear to have had a clear idea of what those conditions are. The difficulties of the British Government in India are the difficulties of a government which is superimposed upon the governed and maintained in its place by the strength of an extraneous authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts