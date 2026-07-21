The Viceroy’s speech

THE speech which the Viceroy made at the Chelmsford Club on Saturday night was almost entirely devoted to the expression of His Excellency’s views on a subject which he rightly described as “clearly the dominant issue in Indian life today,” and of which he rightly said that “it is exercising the minds of all thoughtful men and patriots in India.” That the observations made by His Excellency on the Hindu-Muslim problem were inspired by a true sincerity of purpose, neither his immediate nor his ultimate audience is likely to deny; and if nevertheless His Excellency was not able to say anything which could be justly described as bringing that problem appreciably nearer to solution, it was due not to any lack of earnestness in him, but partly to the inherent difficulty of the subject, and partly to the difficulty of his own position as the supreme head of an irresponsible and bureaucratic government. Of the first not much need be said. The passions and prejudices of 70 million human beings on one side and of 216 million on the other are much more easily excited than laid at rest, and it is not Lord Irwin’s fault that he has come out to India at a time when the process of excitement has reached almost its culminating point. As regards the second, His Excellency rightly said that “the actual conditions place insurmountable limitations on the sphere of the government’s activity,” but he does not appear to have had a clear idea of what those conditions are. The difficulties of the British Government in India are the difficulties of a government which is superimposed upon the governed and maintained in its place by the strength of an extraneous authority.

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