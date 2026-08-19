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Home / This day that year / The Viceroy’s speech

The Viceroy’s speech

Lahore, Thursday, August 19, 1926

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Updated At : 03:50 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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THE first address of a Viceroy to the Central Legislature is naturally an event of some importance. This year, there were special reasons for looking forward to this event with even more than ordinary interest and expectancy. The present session is the last of the second Legislative Assembly constituted under the Government of India Act, and even under the orthodox official interpretation of the words of that Act, the day is drawing near when the Secretary of State will have no choice but to submit proposals to His Majesty for the constitution of the Statutory Commission that is to enquire into the working of the Reforms. Such proposals will have to be submitted within the lifetime of the Assembly that will come into existence after the ensuing elections. It was, therefore, not without reason that the public expected some indication in His Excellency’s speech on this occasion as to the attitude of the Government of India towards further Reforms. The expectation was all the keener because it was about this time last year that the Assembly had presented its demand in this behalf to the Government of India in the shape of an amendment to the official resolution on the Muddiman Committee’s report, and so far the latter had given no definite reply to that demand. Lord Reading made a good many speeches between the time when this demand was put forward and the time when he laid down the reins of office, and he has scarcely allowed a week to pass since his departure from India without having something to say about India and by way of glorifying his administration. But this is the one thing in regard to which he has maintained sphinx-like silence.

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