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Home / This day that year / The voice of wisdom

The voice of wisdom

Lahore, Tuesday, November 2, 1926

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Updated At : 02:03 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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IT is gratifying to note that at least one distinguished leader of the people has kept himself sufficiently cool in the midst of the election furore to be able to take a dispassionate view of the requirements of the present situation. The sentiments given expression to by Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the course of an interview with the Bombay Chronicle are not only unexceptionable in themselves, but exactly those that the better mind of the country, all those whose judgment has not been warped by the passions of the hour, have all this time been expecting to hear from responsible leaders of all communities and parties. “The only hope for India,” he said, “lies at present in the fusion of all true nationalists and patriots in a formidable opposition.” Asked whether he would try to bring about such a fusion, Jinnah said: “I will not only try, but I pray to God that it will be done.” Asked further whether he did not think that “the acrimonious expressions and personal attacks which had become a dominant feature of the present electioneering campaign would hamper the path of unification of parties,” he said: “It certainly will. As far as I am concerned, no amount of abuse or vilification is going to have any effect on me. I believe in principles and programmes. Abuse and vilification are not going to make me depart by even a hair’s breadth from what I consider right, and I shall willingly work with my worst traducer if we agree on the principles of policy or programme.” This is not only the language of wisdom but of the truest patriotism and we whole-heartedly echo the speaker’s hope that the leaders of all parties will follow the golden rule laid down by him.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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