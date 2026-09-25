Then and now

THE visit of Pandit Motilal Nehru to Punjab immediately preceded and, as seems quite probable, to be immediately followed, by that of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya suggests a train of thought in the average Punjabi which it is impossible to suppress. Seven years ago, in the days of Punjab’s tribulation, the two Pandits came to this province in similar succession. They were the first of a noble band of outside leaders to visit this province, when her own leaders were either away or in prison, and when the whole province was plunged in grief and despair. From them first came the word of hope bidding Punjab be of good cheer. Theirs was the first resolute attempt to bring consolation to her lacerated heart. It was their speeches and activities more than those of any other two men that within the brief space of a few months galvanised Punjab, which Sir Michael O’Dwyer and his martial law had left all but politically dead, into a new life which astonished both friends and foes and which was the precursor of a political rebirth for the whole country, rich in mighty potentialities. Never were two political leaders either more single-minded in their efforts or more united in their purpose. All who knew them then and followed their activities felt that they were the complements of each other, and that one was by nature and training especially fitted to cover the ground which the other was predisposed to leave comparatively untouched. To Punjab, they were not two men but one, and when she welcomed either of them, she felt that she was welcoming both. For her own part, she was as united as her honoured guests.

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