Towards unity

THERE is much sound sense in Dr Annie Besant’s statement to an Associated Press interviewer that the Ahmedabad agreement is a step that ought to lead to a reunion of all parties within the Congress. That agreement has undoubtedly shown that there is no real or fundamental difference among them. For some time, it has been increasingly clear that the only substantial difference between the Swarajists on the one hand and the Liberals, Independents and Responsive Cooperationists on the other is in regard to the working of the Reforms generally and the acceptance of office under the reformed Constitution in particular. This difference has now had the bottom knocked out of it by the Swarajists accepting the position that the response of the government to the national demand shall be deemed adequate in those provinces in which the government is willing to concede sufficient power, responsibility and initiative to the ministers. This may or may not mean that the Swarajists themselves will accept office. It certainly means that they will give up their obstructionist tactics in such provinces: that is to say, will allow others to take office if they are prepared to come to an understanding with them, even if they are not prepared to accept office themselves. This, coupled with the decision of the recent non-Swarajist Conference at Bombay, for all practical purposes, to accept the Congress creed — a decision which we now know is due principally to Pandit Malaviya’s strenuous advocacy — has undoubtedly paved the way for a reunion of all the progressive parties on the Congress platform.

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