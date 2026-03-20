Tributes to Lord Reading

AFTER reading the fulsome tributes paid to Lord Reading in the Council of State, one would think that his administration of India during the last five eventful years was the only perfect thing in an imperfect world. All sorts of good things were said about His Excellency, his policy and measures. “At the time when he came out as Viceroy,” said the mover of the resolution, “the financial situation was at its lowest ebb; the industrial state of the country was a matter of the deepest concern; and the non-cooperation movement was at its height. Now India’s financial credit is rising high in the world. The Reforms have been worked successfully in spite of the non-cooperation movement, and the incontrovertible proof of it lies in the repeal of the Press Act, and other similar measures. In the industrial sphere, Lord Reading contributed a great deal by the abolition of the cotton excise duty.” The picture is almost perfect. Only no picture could have been less faithfully drawn. If and so far as the financial situation has improved, it has improved far more in spite of, than in consequence of, anything that Lord Reading and his government have done, much of the so-called improvement being purely illusory. Industrially, the country is as badly off as it was at the beginning of Lord Reading’s regime, the repeal of the cotton excise duty being but a belated act of justice of limited applicability which has been literally wrung out of the government partly by an insistent and universal agitation and partly by those principally affected by that grave and historic wrong having taken the riddle of their deliverance into their own hands and organised a strike of gigantic magnitude.

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