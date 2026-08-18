Two outstanding issues

DURING the last few weeks, great attention has been and is still being given in some quarters to the question as to who should run the ensuing elections — political organisations like the Congress, the Liberal Federation and the Independents, or communal bodies like the Muslim League or the Khilafat Committee, the Hindu Mahasabha, the SGPC and similar bodies. The question is of obvious importance, but in our opinion an equally, if not even more, important question is as to the issue over which the election should be fought. It is at least as necessary for the country to know what the views of an intending member are in regard to the questions that are uppermost in people’s minds as to know who his habitual associates and companions-in-arms are. The necessity is all the greater when, as in the present case, some of the contesting bodies have not made any clear declaration as to the issues that they are going to place before the country. To us it seems that there are two and only two conceivable issues which anyone or any party that has the true interests of the country at heart can place before the electorate, and it is by their attitude in regard to these issues that candidates and the bodies by which they are run must be prepared to be judged. These are (1) whether the country should have full self-government in the provincial sphere and, subject to reservations as regards Defence and Foreign and Political Departments, full self-government also in the sphere of the Central Government, when the Reforms are revised; and (2) whether the communal electorates should or should not remain.

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