NOT the least interesting feature of the debate that took place on Syed Murtaza Sahib’s resolution on the Frontier Province in the Legislative Assembly was that the government spoke with practically two voices. A divergence of views between two members of the same government, even in regard to important matters, is not uncommon whether in this or any other country, but there is a distinct limit to the public expression of such divergence. That limit was certainly overstepped in this case. The Home Member was nothing if not cautious, and made it quite clear, in spite of the ambiguity and indefiniteness of some of his phrases, that he and the government of which he was the spokesman would think many times before they place the Frontier Province on a footing of equality with other provinces in the matter of the reforms, that except on one point, that of the maintenance of the province as a separate administrative unit, no decision had been reached, and that no decision would be reached without the fullest consideration, and, no decision even when reached, would be announced unless and until the time was ripe for such announcement. The Foreign Secretary, on the other hand, threw all caution to the winds, and, in spite of some equivocation, not only spoke in favour of the resolution with unusual warmth but, so far as answering speakers on the other side was concerned, made the most powerful contribution to the debate that was made by any member on the floor of the House. The inconsistency between the positions of the two official members was plain to the most casual observer.

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