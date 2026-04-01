‘United’ Nationalist Conference

WE have already had something to say about the method by which signatures to the manifesto convening the above conference were obtained. At least one very prominent Indian, as we know, signed the manifesto under the mistaken impression that it was to be a conference of all parties, and not a conference of all parties minus one, and that one generally believed to the strongest and most powerful party in political India at present. What Mr CY Chintamani evidently omitted to make clear was that it was not so much a conference for uniting all parties in the fight against the government as for uniting all non-Swarajist parties in the fight against the Swaraj party. It was, in short, an electioneering move on the part of certain leaders of certain political parties who felt that alone they would be powerless against the Swaraj party and that their only chance of successfully contesting the elections lay in pooling their resources and presenting a united front to the party. For our part, if we could feel sure that there was any chance of the several non-Swarajist parties really forming themselves into one single party in opposition to the Swaraj party on the basis of principle, policy and programme, then much as we ourselves desire the formation of one single political party in the country, the party of the motherland, in opposition to the government, we should welcome the present endeavour because two main parties are, in our present conditions, better than a multiplicity of small and, therefore, weak parties.

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