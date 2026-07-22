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Home / This day that year / Welcome power

Welcome power

Chandigarh, Thursday, July 22, 1976

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Updated At : 02:32 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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FOR the comforting picture of the power situation he presented to the state electricity boards’ chairmen at their 10th conference, Energy Minister KC Pant had full justification. Thanks to a generous monsoon and larger coal availability, 1975 witnessed the highest hydro and thermal power generation in any year so far. The trend was maintained in the early months of 1976, the increase being 14% over the same period last year. The position is expected to become even brighter this year, with the addition of 2.5 million kW to the country’s generating capacity which would rise to 24.5 million kW — an 8% improvement over 1975. Coupled with the 17% estimated step-up in thermal generation, the gross energy output from all sources would be 94 million kWh. Of this, the northern region would account for 23.18 million kWh. But Mr Pant cautioned against any complacency and called for intensification of the drive to enhance production. The process will be expedited by the importance given by the state governments to energy generation and distribution. At Rs 14,534 million, the Centre’s Annual Plan outlay for power in 1976-77 is 32% higher than last year. For transmission and distribution, the provision of Rs 4,260 million is 27% more than in 1975-76. Many progressive state governments, especially those of Punjab and Haryana, have accorded the topmost priority to power. The all-too-familiar power cuts and staggering of supply have now become an old story in these two states. Punjab is now fully meeting the demand for power by farms and factories. The second state in the country to achieve 100% rural electrification, Punjab has strengthened the capacity of old plants, curtailed its heavy line losses from 32.52% in 1969-70 to 21.69% in 1975-76 and has checked pilfering.

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