The Indian debate

THE latest debate on Indian affairs in the House of Commons reflects no credit on the Opposition, which in the past has usually made the principal contribution to such debates. None of the party leaders appear to have taken any part in the debate. Mr Lloyd George, busy with his own affairs, could not, of course, be expected to take any interest in a debate which had not and could not possibly have any bearing on those affairs Mr Ramsay Macdonald has seldom thought of India since he rose to his position of eminence in his own party and in his country, and on those few occasions when he has thought of India, it has often occurred to us that it would have been just as well or better if he had not Colonel Wedgwood, one of the few members of the present House who have a really competent knowledge of India and almost the one member who has seldom failed to befriend India’s cause according to his own lights, appears to have confined himself, in the present case, to giving a testimonial to Lord Irwin, whom he descried as perhaps the ideal Viceroy India could have during her present troubles. Apart from this testimonial, the only noticeable things in his speech were his suggestion that the title of “Honourable” might be conferred on the MLAs, a suggestion with which we are ourselves in agreement, but which was clearly not of any very great importance, and his condemnation of what he described as the absurd superstition of walking out of the Assembly. It is not clear on this last point whether the Colonel condemned the policy of walking out even as a demonstration of protest strictly limited in point of time.

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