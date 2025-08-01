DT
PT
PEPE Price Outlook: Analyzing the Potential for Pepe to Compete Among Top Meme Coins

Sponsored
Aug 01, 2025
Pepe Price Prediction chatter has returned as the token holds above $0.000011 despite a broader meme-coin pullback. PEPE’s on-chain metrics and technical signals suggest short-term support, but reclaiming the top meme-coin spot will require renewed buying momentum.

Traders weighing whether PEPE can win back hearts should note recent whale accumulation, forecasted mid-term gains, and how practical tokens like Remittix (RTX) are drawing capital with a $250 000 community giveaway and Q3 2025 wallet beta launch.

Whale Buys and Resilience Fuel Pepe Price Prediction

PEPE faced a 7% dip in late July but rebounded to trade near $0.00001352, up 6% on the week amid a broader altcoin recovery. Large wallets scooped up roughly 1.8 trillion PEPE during the sell-off, shoring up price floors around key support at $0.0000118.

Pepe is now among the top three most mentioned meme tokens on social media, with nearly 29,000 mentions recorded in the past 24 hours. That activity aligns with a bullish setup for the token, laying groundwork for the next leg upward in line with optimistic Pepe Price Prediction scenarios.

Mid-Term Upside: Pepe Price Prediction Models Point Higher

Analysts at Yahoo Finance’s CoinCodex project a 227.92 % increase for PEPE by April 15, 2025, targeting $0.00002322 if market sentiment turns positive again. Their models cite improved on-chain engagement and fading supply pressure as drivers of that move.

Meanwhile, technical charts reveal a symmetrical triangle forming over the past two weeks, with resistance at $0.0000153 and support at $0.0000120. A decisive break above $0.0000153 could trigger a rapid rally toward $0.0000185, adding momentum to the Pepe Price Prediction outlook for a 30–50% surge in the near term.

Sentiment metrics also swung back into the greed zone, with the Fear & Greed Index for meme coins at 68—its highest reading since early July—signaling that traders are growing comfortable with risk in PEPE again.

Combine Meme-Coin Speculation with Practical Upside

PEPE’s meme appeal and viral momentum remain intact, but sustainable gains often require clear use cases. While traders chase the next breakout, tokens like Remittix (RTX) are converting hype into real-world adoption. RTX has driven wallet registrations up 420 % through a $250 000 community giveaway and is on track for its Q3 2025 wallet beta launch, supporting 40 + assets with real-time FX.

The Pepe Price Prediction narrative hinges on recapturing meme-coin fervor and breaking key resistance levels to reclaim the #1 spot. Yet as traders chase PEPE’s 30–50 % upside scenarios, Remittix offers a complementary play: solving a $19 trillion payments problem through live corridors, audited by CertiK, and launching a wallet beta in Q3 2025.

Allocating a portion of gains from PEPE’s speculative run into practical tokens like RTX may balance upside potential with tangible real-world adoption.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

