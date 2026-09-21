10 Buildings Develop Cracks in Shimla; Locals Blame NHAI Tunnel Construction Blasting

Residents of Shanti Vihar in Shimla have sought an independent probe into the Chalounthi-Bhattakufar four-lane tunnel alignment after cracks appeared in around 10 buildings. They have urged the Centre and Himachal Pradesh government to halt tunnelling and blasting, citing safety concerns and potential geological risks. Residents seek an independent geological and geotechnical assessment. #Shimla #ShimlaNews #TunnelAlignment #FourLaneTunnel #ShantiVihar #HimachalPradesh #NitinGadkari #SukhvinderSinghSukhu #TunnelSafety #BuildingCracks #Infrastructure #TheTribune

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