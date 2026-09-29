22.5-crore tender, but no clean-up? Cow dung floods Ludhiana’s Tajpur Road Dairy complex

For nearly 10 days, lanes inside Ludhiana’s Tajpur Road Dairy Complex have been covered with cow dung and wastewater, making movement difficult for dairy owners and passersby. The situation comes around six months after the Municipal Corporation awarded a ₹22.5-crore tender for cow-dung lifting from the Tajpur Road and Hambaran Road dairy complexes. The civic body was also supposed to provide around 100 carts to dairy owners to facilitate the collection and lifting of cow dung. Dairy owners allege that the carts have not been provided properly and regular lifting of cow dung has also not taken place. The resulting accumulation of waste and wastewater has created unhygienic conditions across several stretchesThe situation raises questions over the implementation of the cow-dung lifting contract and monitoring of the dairy complexes by the civic body. Ground Report by The Tribune reporter Sukhpreet Singh. #Ludhiana #TajpurRoad #DairyComplex #PunjabNews #LudhianaNews #CowDung #Sanitation #WasteManagement #Punjab #CivicIssues #LudhianaMunicipalCorporation
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