A 24-year-old from a village just 500 metres from the Indo-Pak border is at the centre of a major cross-border smuggling bust. Police say Deepak Singh made more than 30 trips in about three months to collect consignments dropped by drones—roughly one run every three days. He along with accomplice had earlier been held with 5 kg of heroin and 15 sophisticated pistols on September 7, allegedly part of a network with handlers in Pakistan and North America. His arrest has triggered a wider probe into who coordinated, and distributed the drugs and weapons inside Punjab #Punjab #PunjabNews #DroneSmuggling #DrugSmuggling #DrugAbuse #BorderSecurity #PunjabBorder #DroneDrops #DrugTrafficking #Youth #AntiDrug #BSF #CrimeNews #IndiaNews #LatestNews 30 Drone Runs in 90 Days: Drug abuse, drone drops drew Punjab border youth to smuggling

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