500 crore To be CM? Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s explosive claim rocks Punjab Congress

Why did Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu raise the explosive claim that ₹500 crore is needed to become Punjab CM? Her statement has triggered a political storm within the already divided Congress, reviving debates on corruption, factionalism, and power struggles inside the party. With top leaders now facing uncomfortable questions, the controversy also puts a spotlight on whether this will slow down or derail the political rehabilitation of Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Tribune’s Rajmeet Singh breaks down the controversy

