AAP MLA Chhina allegedly slaps truck driver in Ludhiana | Viral video sparks row

Allegations of high-handedness against ruling party leaders in Punjab have surfaced again, with a video purportedly showing AAP MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina allegedly slapping a truck driver. The video, which is doing the rounds on social media, shows the MLA’s vehicle behind a truck. The truck driver allegedly took some time to give way to the VIP vehicle, following which the MLA is seen getting out of her vehicle after the truck was stopped. The Tribune's Shivani Bhakoo reports

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