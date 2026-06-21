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Home / Videos / Abhijeet Dipke Invokes Bhagat Singh At Amritsar Protest, Targets Centre Over Education

Abhijeet Dipke Invokes Bhagat Singh At Amritsar Protest, Targets Centre Over Education

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 01:02 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed a protest near Amritsar's Golden Gate, describing Punjab as the land of revolution. Calling for accountability, transparency in governance, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Dipke invoked Shaheed Bhagat Singh and the sacrifices of the farmers' movement while urging Punjab's youth to join the campaign.

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#AbhijeetDipke #CockroachJantaParty #CJP #AmritsarProtest #PunjabNews #BhagatSingh #EducationReform #DharmendraPradhan #PoliticalNews #PunjabPolitics #StudentMovement #BreakingNews #IndiaNews #Amritsar #Trending

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