Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / ABVP holds ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ Rally at Delhi University

ABVP holds ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ Rally at Delhi University

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 07:57 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Thousands of students on Wednesday joined a mega rally organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the University of Delhi under the slogan “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy). The march, from the University Sports Stadium to Kranti Chowk, was aimed at opposing what the organisation described as anarchic and anti-national forces allegedly attempting to destabilise the country through ongoing protests and movements. The Tribune’s Delhi Staff Correspondent Anshita Mehra speaks to student participants about the reasons behind the rally, ABVP’s allegations and the message it seeks to convey. #ABVP #DelhiUniversity #DURally #LoktantraBachao #ArajaktaHatao #ABVPRally #DelhiNews #DelhiUniversityNews

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts