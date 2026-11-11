ABVP holds ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ Rally at Delhi University

Thousands of students on Wednesday joined a mega rally organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the University of Delhi under the slogan “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy). The march, from the University Sports Stadium to Kranti Chowk, was aimed at opposing what the organisation described as anarchic and anti-national forces allegedly attempting to destabilise the country through ongoing protests and movements. The Tribune’s Delhi Staff Correspondent Anshita Mehra speaks to student participants about the reasons behind the rally, ABVP’s allegations and the message it seeks to convey. #ABVP #DelhiUniversity #DURally #LoktantraBachao #ArajaktaHatao #ABVPRally #DelhiNews #DelhiUniversityNews
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