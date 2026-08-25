Aero- engine is India’s strategic gap

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India faces a conundrum on acquiring engines for its fighter jets – the prevailing gap in technology has come to define, and complicate, all major fighter jet acquisition programmes New Delhi is running. India imports engines for its indigenous fighter jet, the Tejas. With more than 500 jets to be produced locally over the next 15-17 years, a sovereign engine, or delayed supplies by foreign companies, are a ‘strategic handicap’. India needs three types of aero-engines – First, is the engine, used for producing various versions of the Tejas jets – some 180 are on order and another 120 are in the pipeline – has been delayed. Second, a domestic engine, named Kaveri is under development for 30 years, it requires a technological leap to make it powerful enough for mating with a fighter jet. Lastly, an engine is needed in the long-term in collaboration with a foreign partner. It is needed a decade down the line, for the under-development 5th generation jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Deliveries of the contracted supply of US company General Electric’s (GE) F-404 engines for the Tejas Mark 1A jets, are running behind schedule by a couple of years. As a result, some 24 jets are ready, parked at a hangar of the public sector plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), awaiting engines. 180 of these planes are on order and not a single one has been handed over to IAF, deliveries were to commence in March 2024. The other pressing requirement is an engine for next generation Tejas Mark 2 jet, its first flight is scheduled next year. In July 2023, the GE’s F414 engine was announced to be made in India under a joint venture between HAL and GE. Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) started the Kaveri engine programme some 30 years ago, however, it faced development delays regarding thrust-to-weight ratio and lack of high-temperature materials. The engine generated 51 kilo newton (KN) thrust, much less than the 84 KN needed for the first batches of the Tejas jet programme, however, it is now adapted for the ‘Ghatak’ an unmanned combat ariel vehicle (UCAV). The project is for making a 120 KN thrust engine -- needed for the twin-engined AMCA --- and it awaits a sanction from the Cabinet Committee on Security. The AMCA, that is expected to join the IAF by 2035, is planned to have two versions. First one to be powered by the GE’s F-414 engine, the same engine on the Tejas Mark 2. The second version is planned with a powerful 120 KN engine. To give a refence of engine power, the F-414 powering the Tejas – a single engine plane -- has a thrust of 98 KN while the later version of the ACMA will use two engines of 120 KN each.

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