Over 400 African students are currently pursuing their education at the PCTE campus in Punjab, finding not just academic growth but a welcoming and vibrant cultural experience. From enjoying Punjabi cuisine and Gujarati delicacies to building strong friendships with fellow students, they say the campus feels like a second home. Many students share that they have never faced any uncomfortable or discriminatory remarks, highlighting the warmth and inclusivity of their peers. Some have even embraced local culture by singing Hindi and Punjabi songs. While language can occasionally be a barrier, it hasn’t stopped them from connecting and thriving. Looking ahead, most students express a desire to return to their home countries after completing their degrees, carrying with them memories, education, and cross-cultural experiences from India. The Tribune’s Principal Correspondent Shivani Bhakoo interacts with these students to bring you their inspiring stories from the PCTE campus.

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African students in Punjab: From Punjabi food to Hindi Songs, a home away from home

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