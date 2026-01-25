After rains, MC staff gear up to prepare R-Day venue in Jalandhar

Advertisement
Heavy rainfall on Friday led to water logging in Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, the venue for Republic Day function in #Jalandhar. Over 100 employees of the MC had to deployed to make it ready for the parade and cultural show all over again. #Jalandhar #RepublicDay2026 #RDayPreparations #MunicipalCorporation #AfterRains #PunjabNews #JalandharNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement