Home / Videos / Ahmedabad Crash Horror: Families still waiting for victims’ bodies | Ground Report by The Tribune

Ahmedabad Crash Horror: Families still waiting for victims’ bodies | Ground Report by The Tribune

Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 08:24 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
#AhmedabadPlaneCrash #AyubSheikh #BJMedicalCollege

While grief weighs heavily on the families of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims, an agonizing wait for the mortal remains of their loved ones adds to their sorrow. Outside BJ Medical College and Hospital, Ayub Sheikh, who lost his nephew, niece, and two young children in the tragedy, shares his heartbreaking story with The Tribune. The delay in DNA identification is prolonging the suffering for many. This report captures the raw emotion and rising frustration of families waiting for closure. #AhmedabadPlaneCrash #AyubSheikh #BJMedicalCollege #AirIndiaCrash #VictimsFamilies #DNAIdentification #PlaneCrashTragedy #TheTribuneReports #BreakingNewsIndia #FlightCrash2025

