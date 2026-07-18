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Massive arrangements have been made at redeveloped #Jalandhar Cantt railway station as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits here on Friday. A three-tier security had been deployed with as many as 10,000 cops from across the state. An AC pandal has been erected for the PM on platform no. 1 from where the PM will also flag off Amritsar-Varanasi Express. A huge water-proof tent to accommodate 5000 BJP workers has been put up in the parking lot of railway station for a party rally. Union MoS Ravneet Bittu oversaw all arrangements a day before PM's arrival. #PMModi #NarendraModi #Jalandhar #JalandharCantt #Punjab #IndianRailways #RailwayStation #AmritBharatStationScheme #Infrastructure #Development #NewIndia #RailNews #Bharat #ViksitBharat #India

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