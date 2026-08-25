Anganwadi centres in Amritsar face shortage of supplementary nutrition supplies

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Anganwadi centres in Amritsar are not receiving regular supplies under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme. The distribution of Pre-mixed items such as salted and sweet dalia, khichdi and Fun Pops supplied for children, have been halted by Markfed owing to food quality issues. The programme covers children, pregnant women and lactating mothers Advertisement

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