Anganwadi centres in Jalandhar face shortage of supplementary nutrition supplies

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Anganwadi centres in Jalandhar are not receiving regular supplies under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme. Pre-mixed items such as salted and sweet dalia, khichdi and Fun Pops supplied for children, have reportedly not reached several centres for the past one month. The supply of Panjiri has also remained stalled for nearly a year. The programme covers children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. #jalandhar #Anganwadi #AnganwadiCentres #NutritionShortage #SupplementaryNutrition #Panjiri #ChildNutrition #PregnantWomen #LactatingMothers #PunjabNews #JalandharNews #WomenAndChildWelfare #NutritionProgramme #IndiaNews #BreakingNews

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