Anganwari Centres Without Meals for Three Months, Pregnant Women and Children Affected

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For the past three months, Anganwari centres in the area have allegedly not been receiving meals meant for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. The delay has raised concerns over the nutrition support provided to beneficiaries who depend on these centres. #Anganwadi #AnganwadiCentres #Nutrition #PregnantWomen #Children #ChildNutrition #WomenNutrition #GovernmentScheme #AnganwadiNews #LocalNews #IndiaNews #BreakingNews #LatestNews #NutritionCrisis #NewsUpdate

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