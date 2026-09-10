Anurag Verma appears before ED in Suntec City Case | Punjab Ex-Chief secretary questioned

Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Jalandhar in connection with the Suntec City project probe. The ED is investigating alleged irregularities involving land-use changes, layout modifications and suspected money-laundering aspects. Verma, who headed the Housing and Urban Development Department during the period under scrutiny, arrived carrying documents for questioning. #AnuragVerma #SuntecCity #EDInvestigation #PunjabNews #MohaliNews #EnforcementDirectorate #PunjabPolitics #JalandharNews #SuntecCityCase #BreakingNews #LatestNews #IndiaNews

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